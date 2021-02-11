Andrew Shaw Love, 70, passed away on February 9, 2021, at NMMC-Tupelo, after a brief illness. Andy was born in Amory on January 2, 1951, to Thomas Edwin Love, Sr. and Mable Fowlkes Love. After spending his childhood in Amory, his family moved to Nebraska for his teen years. Following high school, Andy volunteered to serve his country in the army, had a tour in Vietnam, then came back to Amory to make it his home. On March 17, 1973, Andy married Connie Hawkins. They started a family shortly after, and were blessed with two children, Drew and Nancy. They were members of First Presbyterian Church of Amory, where Andy was ordained as an elder. He rarely missed family night suppers or an occasion to be with his church family. He showed his love for the Lord through serving others. Although he worked a variety of jobs throughout the years, his primary occupations were working for Frisco Railroad and Cooper Tire, where he eventually retired after almost 30 years. He was a family man, coaching ball teams and taking the family camping and fishing. Andy was a committed provider for his family and always put Connie as his highest priority as her devoted husband for 47 years. In his latter years, Andy became grandfather to five grandchildren and would begin his most favorite stage of his life as "Papa." He and Connie loved attending all of the grandkids' events, but more importantly, he was intimately involved in each of their lives, and they all have precious memories of those times. He was so very proud of each one of them. Aside from being an exemplary caretaker of his own family, Andy truly showed what it means to "love your neighbor." He cared for many on his street, treated them like family, and enjoyed his close relationships with them all. His daily routines took him all over Amory, and he had friends he loved to visit at every stop. Andy never met a stranger. As his son-in-law puts it, "you heard him before you saw him." Loud, bold, and animated, he had the kindest heart, and if you were loved by him, you knew it. Andy was an Ole Miss fan, and he enjoyed talking about Ole Miss sports with anyone who would listen, especially his son Drew. He also loved golf, and a good day on the course was measured by how many quarters he collected. Andy loved every one of his golfing buddies, but his favorite one of all was his grandson Luke. Survivors include his wife, Connie Love; children, Drew Love (Jennifer), of Tupelo, MS, Nancy Love Hoang (Hoat), of Amory, MS; grandchildren, Olivia Love, Emerson Love, Mallory Love, Hannah Hoang, and Luke Hoang; brothers Roy Love (Mona) and Tom Love (Sabrina). He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Mable Love. The family would like to express our gratitude to the staff at NMMC Gilmore-Amory and NMMC-Tupelo for the special care they showed Andy and family. There will be no visitation and a private "family only" service honoring Andy's life on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at the First Presbyterian Church of Amory with Dr. Tom Cheatham officiating. Private graveside services will follow at the Amory Historical Society Cemetery in Amory, MS. The service will be live streamed Saturday, February 13, 2021, at 10:30 AM via First Presbyterian Church of Amory's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/fpcamory/. Pallbearers will be Bill Clements, Rodney Crouch, Danny Jones, Kyle Reeves, Steve Reeves, Sam Ritter, and Jace Wells. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be made to the Amory Food Pantry at 123 South Main Street, Amory, MS 38821 or a charity of your choice.
