Connie Hawkins Love, 73, passed away on July 21, 2022 at her home after an extended illness. Connie was born in Amory on February 9, 1949, to Ellie and Sallie Hawkins. She graduated from Amory High School in 1967 and attended the Mississippi University for Women where she was a member of the Lancer social club. On March 17, 1973, Connie married Andy Love. They started a family shortly after and were blessed with two children, Drew and Nancy. They were members of First Presbyterian Church of Amory where Connie was a Sunday school teacher, member of The Session, and a true servant who used her gifts of creativity and hospitality to enrich the lives of her church family. Through the years, Connie worked a variety of jobs doing whatever necessary to help meet the needs of her family. Always putting others first, she and Andy enjoyed going out of their way to help neighbors and friends. Their house was always a fun place to gather and a central hub for Drew and Nancy's friends through the years. From the very first grandchild, Connie became affectionately known as "Nana" and took spoiling to a whole new level. Bedtimes were always negotiable, you could eat what you wanted/when you wanted it, no craft project was too messy, and trips to Dollar Tree were unlimited. Connie fiercely loved her grandchildren and they always knew it. Though Connie was physically limited later in life, she had a quiet strength of grace and dignity that was inspiring to her family and friends. Never complaining or wanting to be a burden to others, she was content to be the quiet support in the background. She was an example to us all. Survivors include her children, Drew Love (Jennifer), of Tupelo, MS, Nancy Love Hoang (Hoat), of Amory, MS; grandchildren, Olivia Love, Emerson Love, Mallory Love, Hannah Hoang, and Luke Hoang; niece Nicki Luzack (Tony) of Starkville, MS. She was preceded in death by her husband, Andy; her parents, Ellie and Sallie Hawkins; and her brother, Tommy Hawkins. The family would like to express our gratitude to her caregivers Margaret Dobbs, Denna Abbott, Sharon Pickle, and Crystal Bowden for the special kindness and love they showed Connie and family. A service honoring Connie's life will be on Sunday, July 24, at 3pm at St. Helen Catholic Church in Amory with Dr. Tom Cheatham officiating. Visitation will precede the service at 2pm. Graveside services will follow at Amory Historical Society Cemetery in Amory, MS. Pallbearers will be Bill Jurney, Danny Jones, John Hathcote, Michael Abbott, Bert Mize and Jeff Pearson. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be made to the Amory Food Pantry at 123 South Main Street, Amory, MS 38821, or a charity of your choice.
