Lynda Dyann Barnett Love, 72, passed away, Saturday, May 28, 2022, at her home in Saltillo. She was born October 12, 1949 to Leonard Leon Barnett Sr. and Virginia Naomi Himes Barnett. She graduated from Edwardsville High School in Illinois. She enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling. Private family services will be Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her husband Michael M. Love of Saltillo; sons, William F. Bast II (Laura) and Tyson B. Pannell; three grandchildren, Benjamin Bast, Joshua Bast, and London Pannell; and brother, Leonard Barnett Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Walter Barnett.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.