Lynda Dyann Barnett Love, 72, passed away, Saturday, May 28, 2022, at her home in Saltillo. She was born October 12, 1949 to Leonard Leon Barnett Sr. and Virginia Naomi Himes Barnett. She graduated from Edwardsville High School in Illinois. She enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling. Private family services will be Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her husband Michael M. Love of Saltillo; sons, William F. Bast II (Laura) and Tyson B. Pannell; three grandchildren, Benjamin Bast, Joshua Bast, and London Pannell; and brother, Leonard Barnett Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Walter Barnett.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.