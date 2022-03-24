Mr. Michael Glenn Love was born in Memphis, TN on June 20, 1953 to the late Mrs. Josephine Love McLaurin. He departed this earthly life on March 16, 2022. Michael confessed a hope in Christ at an early age and united with East County Line (Thompson Chapel) Church in Chickasaw County, MS, where he attended until death. He graduated in 1971 from Algoma High School. Michael was united in holy matrimony to Miss Jean Rutherford Love on July 17, 1982, and to this union one child was born. Michael retired as a mechanic from Jesco Cooper Tire in Tupelo, MS, but he would often be found working on something, whether it be cars, lawn mowers, tractors, water heaters, or whatever was broken. He was the neighborhood handyman, which was the joy that he fixed it when no one else could. Michael was a loving, kind spirited man who loved his family and many friends. He loved helping anyone. He will be remembered most because of the love he had for his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved the sound of his grandchildren calling him pawpaw. He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Jean Love of Houlka, MS; two sons, Michael Undray (Chasity) Love and Marcus Love of Houlka, MS; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; one brother, Jonathan (Bertrina) McLaurin of Chicago, IL; two sisters, Bobbie (Wayne) Field and Roberta McLaurin of Chicago, IL; two special aunts, Fannie Lue Walker and Ruth Love of Houlka, MS; special cousins, Mrs. Joan (Jessie) Reed and Mrs. Dorthy (Jessie) Gray both of Chicago, IL, and Rev. Fred Porter of Tampa, FL; two sisters-in-love, Joan (Larry) Williams of Pontotoc, MS and Mary J. Rucker of Blue Mountain, MS; and one brother-in-love, Elihue (Tonie) Rutherford of Peoria, IL. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Josephine McLaurin; grandparents that raised him, Robert Scott and Bessie Lyles Love; one aunt, Mable R. Love; two uncles, Robert Ellison Love and George (Twese) Love; his father and mother-in-love, Ozell and Lula Rutherford; four brothers-in-love, Charley "Chuck" and Arthur "Butch" Rutherford, Wesley "Bennard" Ford and Lee Rucker; one sister-in-love, Earnestine Ford, and a very special niece, Doneshia Ford. Visitation will be Friday, March 25, 2022, from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Face masks required. Funeral service will be Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 12:00 PM at Thompson Chapel CME Church in Houlka, MS. Face masks required. Interment will follow at Thompson Chapel Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
