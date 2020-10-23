POTTS CAMP, MS -- Mrs. Canarania Love, 88, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Graveside. Services will be on Tuesday October 27, 2020 11:00 at Baptist Hill Church Cemetery 4892 Bethlehem Rd Potts Camp, MS Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.