SYLVIA WEST LOVE, Hamilton- Sylvia West Love, age 83, ended this earthly life and joined the Church Triumphant on Monday, September 19, 2022, at USA University Hospital in Mobile, Alabama, due to complications from a massive stroke and renal failure. Her brave, courageous, and strong spirit pushed her to fight until the very end until God called her home. Sylvia was born in Monroe County, Mississippi to Johnnie Rubel West and Hazel Coleman West on March 1, 1939. Sylvia graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1957, attended MUW (formerly Mississippi State College for Women), and was a graduate of the University of Mississippi School of Banking. She began her banking career with First National Bank of Aberdeen before the bank merged with National Bank of Commerce (Cadence Bank). She enjoyed a successful and productive 25-year banking career where she served in numerous management positions in the Golden Triangle area. Through the years, she mentored many young women in the banking profession and inspired them to further their education and fostered communication, personal, and management skills. She was an American Institute of Banking instructor. For many years, she was heavily involved with the School of Business and the Banking Department at Mississippi University for Women. Active in numerous civic and community organizations in the Golden Triangle area, she was a faithful, engaged, and productive volunteer. She was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church of Starkville. Throughout the years, she served in many different capacities in the church working with children, youth, and adults. After the death of their spouses, she enjoyed sharing her life with her special friend and loving companion, Dr. Jimmy Lee Dodd of Starkville. They were actively engaged in Mississippi State University Alumni Affairs and M Club activities where they enjoyed and reveled in all things MSU. They treasured their numerous trips together throughout the United States and world. They shared so many happy times as soul mates and both were blessed to love and care for each other. After her health severely declined, Sylvia moved from Starkville to Hamilton in July 2021 to be closer to family. Her family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the loving residents of her retirement community that loved and cared for her throughout her sickness. What a blessing they have been in her final year! Smart, sassy, spunky, and feisty, we will miss this beautiful lady and cherish so many wonderful memories! She is survived by her daughter, Lynne Pace Mize, grandsons: Owen Pace Mize and William Thomas Mize III (Emily), and great granddaughter, Elizabeth Kathryn Mize, all of Tupelo; grandson Raymond Edwin Love III (Trace); granddaughter, Lucy Grace Love of Starkville; her sisters: Sarah Bryan (Butch), Susan Honeycutt (Dean) of Hamilton, Lynda Mize (Jerry) of West Point, Cindy Simpson of Plano, Texas, Judi Sullivan (Lesley); brother, Rubel West (Tanya) of Aberdeen; her loving and loyal companion, Dr. Jimmy Lee Dodd of Starkville; her first husband and father of her only child, Charles Roger Pace of Hamilton; daughter-in-law, Melanie Burkett Love of Starkville, her sisters-in-law, Janet Love Bardwell (Gary) of Starkville, Linda Love Necaise of Kiln, MS; brother-in-laws, Alec Love, Bill Love (Trina), all of Starkville, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Edwin Love, Sr, son-in-law. Thomas Owen Mize; her stepsons, Raymond Edwin Love Bud), Jr.; Lewis Nathaniel Love (Tinker); her parents, Johnnie and Hazel West; three sisters: Peggy, Marilyn, and Nancy West; and two brothers, Wade and Wayne West. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 22, at Tisdale-Lann Funeral Home, 100 West Washington Street, Aberdeen, Mississippi, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. A private family memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 307 University Drive, Starkville, Mississippi, 39759, or the charity of choice.
