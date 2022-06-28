Sarah Diann (Griffin) Scott Loveless. 81, met her Lord and Savior at 2:40 a.m. on Tuesday morning June 28, 2022 at the NMMC in Tupelo. She left her hurt, her worries and her pain. She is now walking on the streets of gold in Heaven with her loved ones whom she cherished and talked so highly of. Diann was born January 10, 1931 in Lee County to parents J.B. Griffin and Ruby Carnell (Davis) Tartt. She was of the Baptist faith and in her words "hardshell Baptist." She worked as a waitress in her younger days. Later she worked in Nettleton for Lucky Star and Peoploungers and at Action Lane in Saltillo. She was exceptional when it came to keeping her house clean. She was always ready to take trips in the big rigs with her husband or sons. She adored playing with her grand and great grandchildren. Funeral services will be Friday, July 1, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton with Rev. Tommy Ray Dabbs and Rev. Gary Carroll officiating. Burial will be in Jones Chapel Cemetery. Diann is survived by her four boys whom she truly loved and if you were around her long enough she would have told you about each one of them, Gary Scott (Elizabeth) of Nettleton; L. C. Scott (Donna) of Mooreville, John Scott (Paige) of Ocala, Florida and David Loveless (Tammy) of Plantersville, seven grandchildren, Gary Jr (Staci), Seth, John, Julia, Gracie, Savanna (Austin), and Ben, eight grandchildren, Reagan, Lindsey, Sadie, Lilly, Kendalynn, Daniel, Olivia, Gabe, and Atalie Rose due in November, six sisters, Nan Murry (Richard), Paulette Bryant (Lonnie), Dorothy Daniels (Rick), Nancy Pennington (Bobby), Pam Barnett (Roger), Jeanette Gardner (Ronnie), and half-brother J.B. Griffin, Jr. and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husbands , L.C. Scott and Marion Loveless, her parents, and her beloved stepfather John Bud Tartt. Pallbearers will be her grandsons and nephews. Visitation will be Thursday, June 30, 2022 from 5:00- 8:00 p.m.at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton. Thanks to everyone who cared for and loved Ms. Diann to those especially after she grew older and needed more help. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorialfh.com. ,
