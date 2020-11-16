Keith Wayne Lovell, 64, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020, at his home in Booneville. He was born in Columbus, MS, on October 20, 1956, to Ray and Emmie Lou Palmer Lovell. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, fly fishing in the Smokies, traveling, spending time with family and his only granddaughter, Kaitlin. He was a Ham Radio operator and had earned the title, "Keeper of the Cars", at Hannah Classic Cars. Funeral service will be 2:00 PM on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Ricky Peebles and Bro. Doug Rakestraw officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at the funeral home on Wednesday. Burial will be in Liberty Methodist Church Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Ann Smith Lovell; son, Austin Lovell (Shelby) of Booneville; parents, Ray and Emmie Lou Lovell; brother, Scott Lovell (Christine) of Booneville; sister, Judy Lovell (Kevin Kragelj) of Guntown, MS; daughter-in-law, Cammy Lovell of Kossuth; and granddaughter, Kaitlin Lovell of Kossuth. He was preceded in death by his son, Jason Lovell; grandparents, Zelma and Mitchell Palmer and Virgie and Vernon Lovell. Pallbearers will be the Prentiss County Sheriff Deputies. Memorials may be made to M. D. Anderson Cancer Caring Fund, P.O. Box 4319, Houston, TX 77210 or to West Clinic Cancer 2001 State Dr., Corinth, MS 38834. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
