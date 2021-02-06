Kathleen Bennett Lovern, 93, began her new life in heaven on Friday, February 5, 2021. Born on April 20, 1927, in Itawamba County, Mississippi, she was a daughter of the late Elmer Bennett and Eva Cleo Doster Bennett Cole. Kathleen understood the meaning of family and from a very young age, learned to appreciate the blessing in life. She lost her father at age 3 and as she grew up she learned the most valuable lesson in life, the value of family. They were there for each other during the ups and downs of life. She preserved and with her mother's encouragement, she graduated from Smithville High School, with the class of 1946. She married the love of her life, James Herbert Lovern on April 21, 1946. To help her family, she went to work at a young age and worked initially at Baxter's Lab in Cleveland MS. She then went to work for over 25 years at Monroe Trousers as a seamstress. She had a great work ethic but the place she worked the hardest was at her home, where she was a great mother and loving wife. She was a true Christian woman who believed in Christ boldly. She was a faithful and active member of Smithville Baptist Church for over 57 years. Because of her background as a youth, she was independent and a little stubborn. In life's challenges, she always told people that no matter what life throws you, deal with it and move on without looking back. Kathleen never held anything back when asked her opinion and she loved her children grandchildren and church family dearly. In her free time, she liked to hang out with one of her best friends, Ruth Whitehead, who was he neighbor. She was also close to Kathy King and her fellow Sunday School Class members. Kathleen enjoyed listening to Gospel and Country Music and sewing. She spent a lot of time in the garden, giving a lot of the fruits of her labor to her family and friends. The life lessons Kathleen learned were passed onto her family so that they could benefit in the future from her experiences. She will be missed greatly yet her friends and family will cherish the memories of her for generations to come. Kathleen is lovingly remembered by her daughters, Glenda Lovern Hoots (Phil), Smithville, Judy Kaye Lovern Carpenter, Smithville; grandchildren, Michael Hoots, Clint Hoots (Prissy), Wendy Lovern Calhoun, Laura Lovern, Cassie Lovern, Chrissie Lovern, Mitch Lucas (Lori), Valerie Kimbrough (Andy); great-grandchildren, Ashton, Trice and Doster Hoots; Haiden Robertson; Tanner Miller; Amelia and James Lucas; Rose Bennett Lucas (arriving June 2021); Ethan and Dylan Kimbrough; great-great-grandchildren, Connor, Axel and Sadie Robertson; nieces and nephews, Janet Dunlap (Ken), Hilda Johnson (Dwight), Stephanie Fowlkes (Doug), Vincent Miles, Ethelene Stubbs, Betty Sue Parker, Mary Gwin Lyles, and Andy Sellars; special friends, Ruth Whitehead and Kathy King. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Herbert; son, Thomas "Tommy" Herbert Lovern; sister, Willie Lois Miles; brothers, Travis Bennett, Thomas Harold Bennett (Bud); sisters and brothers, Dennis, Lum, Jeff, Dee and Richard Cole; Ruth Cole Mann; Retha Cole; son-in-law, Edsel Carpenter. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, February 8, 2021 at 11:00 am, at Smithville Baptist Church, Smithville, with Bro. Wes White officiating. A brief graveside committal will follow with a burial in Smithville Cemetery. Pallbearers will be the deacons of Smithville Baptist Church. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, February 8, 2021 from 10:00 am until the service hour at the church in Smithville. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Smithville Baptist Church, 63388 MS-25, Smithville, MS 38870, or to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
