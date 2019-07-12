Robert Hal Lovern, 73, passed away peacefully surrounded by his children, Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the North Mississippi Medical Center Inpatient Hospice in Tupelo. Born on September 19, 1945 in Amory, he was a son to Hal and Cathleen Vaughn Lovern. Hal was a very talented man who loved to work on, build and rebuild everything from clocks to antique cars. His love for muscle cars led him throughout his life to restore many beautiful vehicles and show them in local car shows alongside his youngest daughter. Being a meticulous person, everything he did, he put forth his best effort for it to be perfect. Never leaving any aspect unattended, he kept everything written down. Working at Amory Garment for many years, later retiring with the Block Corporation, he enjoyed being a sewing machine mechanic where he met many lifelong friends. The day he accepted Christ into his life would change him forever. Not a day went by without him telling someone about his Lord and all that he can and will do! Hal taught his three children to be strong-willed, independent adults. He loved to spent time with them and all his grands and great grands. Being the stoic man that he was, when his health began to fail months ago, he decided to stay firm and in control of his own decisions. After speaking with his doctor, he decided to be placed with NMMC Hospice. Without any fear, he knew everything to come until the end. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Rev. Stanley Blaylock and Rev. Coy Hill officiating. Burial will follow in Haughton Memorial Park. Hal is survived by his wife, Linda Capps Lovern of Amory; one brother, Tony Lovern of Amory; children, Rhonda Lovern Burrow (James) of Shannon; Gary Hal Lovern of Tupelo; and Kimberly Comer (Jason) of Hatley; one stepdaughter, Angie Franks Parrish of Amory; grandchildren, Joe Harris, Erin Harris, Caleb Lovern, Zoe Lovern, and Britnie Kennedy; great grandchildren, Lyrik Harris, Annastyn Harris; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Mary Ann Lovern; and great grandchild, Stella Haven Harris. Pallbearers will be David Burlison, Johnny Hawkins, Hunter Foster, Roy Foster, Jimmy Davidson, and Butch Foster. Honorary pallbearers will be retired mechanics of Amory Garment Company. Visitation will be on from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. at the funeral home on Saturday. Memorials may be made to the North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice, 830 S. Gloster St., Tupelo, MS 38801. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com
