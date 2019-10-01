CORINTH -- Kenneth Wayne Loving, 62, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019, at home in Corinth. Services will be on Friday, October 4 at 12:00 noon at Macedonia MB Church. Visitation will be on Thursday evening, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

