Faye Burrow Lovvorn Amory - Faye Lovvorn, 79, finished her time here on earth and began her new life in Heaven on Monday, April 19, 2021. She was born in Amory, MS on October 28, 1941, to the late Weir Burrow and Donnie Wardlaw Burrow. Faye grew up in Monroe County and graduated from Smithville High School in 1959. She married the love of her life and her best friend, Gerald Lovvorn on October 2, 1959. God blessed them with three beautiful daughters, a large extended family, and 61 years of a happy marriage. She was a great wife and mother, staying home for many years to help raise the family. Later in life, she helped her family out by working for over twenty five years at Renasant Bank, formerly Peoples Bank and Trust. She always put others first, never thinking twice of taking the back seat in all things in life. Faye would always tell her family "I love you to the moon and back" and she often offered hugs to those who needed a little pick me up. She was a true example of a fine Christian woman as she was a servant and encourager of others to meet and know God. She oftentimes reminisced on how her mother would read the Bible and her genuine love of God. Faye passed this passion onto her children, teaching them about their Savior, and being a great role model for them in life. Faye was a member of First Baptist Church in Amory and she often would tell her friends and family "No matter what, we can't miss Heaven". There is no doubt with her family that she didn't miss it. She never met a stranger and was sweet and caring to everyone. She battled cancer during her lifetime, yet she had great faith and always praised God through the battles. A true jewel, she left a great impact on others of the importance of being a part of the Kingdom of God. In her free time, she liked to go shopping with her daughters and going out to eat with her friends Shirley Childers and Janet Ransom. She liked to listen to Country music and Christian music. Her closest friend in life was Sue, her sister, and they talked daily and made many precious memories throughout the years. Faye was great at making her lawn beautiful, gardening, landscaping, and making a great home. A painting enthusiast, Faye was very creative, she could make anything new by adding color and texture to furniture and items in her home. Above all, she loved spending time with her husband and her family. Heaven gained an angel and until those left behind meet her again, they will cherish the memories and love poured out by Faye. They know she is at peace and in His glorious presence. She is survived by her loving husband, Gerald Lovvorn, Amory; daughters, Beth Childers (Rodney), Amory, Laura Sullivan, Tupelo; grandchildren, Luke Summerford, Brandon Merritt, Connor Merritt, Jake Childers, Brady Childers (Olivia), Ethan Childers, Cole Childers, Tori Frantz, and Katie Sullivan; great-grandchildren, Blake Summerford, Ryleigh Summerford, Kenzlie Merritt, and Malakai Stacy; sister, Sue Holloway (Len), Smithville; nieces and nephews, Phillip Hathcock (Cindy), Teresa Hathcock, John Hathcock (Ellen), David Holloway (Kim), Charles Holloway (Donna), Donna Holloway Ratliff (Jearl). In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Merritt; brother, Daniel Burrow; sister, Sybil Hathcock (Hoyt). Her Celebration of Life funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 1:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home with Dr. Allen Simpson and Mr. Philip Hathcock officiating. Music will be by David Holloway. Burial will follow in Haughton Memorial Park in Amory with Pallbearers being Charles Holloway, Keith Merritt, Luke Summerford, Brandon Merrit, Connor Merritt, Jake Childers, Brady Childers, Ethan Childers, and Cole Childers. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home in Amory, MS. Condolences and memories may be shared with her family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
