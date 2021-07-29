Amory - Gerald Lovvorn, 81, began his new life in Heaven on Monday, July 26, 2021. Gerald was born on July 31, 1939, in Brownsville, Alabama, to the late Homer and Dora Ann Kendrick Lovvorn. Gerald grew up in Monroe County and attended Smithville High School. He married the love of his life and his best friend, Faye Burrow Lovvorn, on October 2, 1959. They had 61 wonderful years of marriage and God blessed them with three daughters and many grandchildren. A patriot and hardworking man, Gerald served his country in the United States Army National Guard. A great provider, he was dedicated to caring for his family. After many years of working, he retired from Cooper Tire and Rubber Company in Tupelo. Gerald was proud of providing for his family and seeing his children succeed in life. A devoted member of First Baptist Church in Amory, Gerald loved the Lord. Although he was generally quiet, he enjoyed the fellowship of others church family members and participate in his Sunday school. Once you got to know Gerald, he was a man with a great personality who had a funny sense of humor. In his early years, Gerald liked to farm and tend to his cows he raised. Later in life, he kept an immaculate yard and beautiful flower beds. Outside yard work was his favorite past time and it was evident in the way his home looked. His best friend was his wife, Faye, and he loved doing all things with her. He also liked spending time with his sister in law, Sue and her husband Len. Family meant the world to Gerald and they consider themselves blessed to have such a father and grandfather. There is no doubt that Gerald is at peace, reunited with his wife and daughter, and in the presence of his Savior. His family will miss him dearly and all the memories made through the years will be cherished. He instilled in his family a legacy of love and faith in God. Gerald is survived by his daughters, Beth Childers (Rodney), Amory, and Laura Sullivan, Tupelo; grandchildren, Luke Summerford, Brandon Merritt, Conner Merritt, Tori Frantz, Jake Childers, Katie Sullivan, Brady Childers (Olivia), Ethan Childers, and Cole Childers; great-grandchildren, Blake Summerford, Ryleigh Summerford, Kenzlie Merritt, and Malakai Stacy; sister in law, Sue Holloway (Len), Smithville; nieces and nephews, Philipp Hathcock (Cindy), Teresa Hathcock, John Hathcock (Ellen), David Holloway (Kim), Charles Holloway (Donna), and Donna Holloway Ratliff (Jearl). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Faye Lovvorn and his daughter, Lisa Merritt; brother-in-law, Daniel Burrow and sister-in-law, Sybil Hathcock (Hoyt). A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 2:30 ppm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory with Dr. Allen Simpson and Mr. Philip Hathcock officiating. Burial will follow in Haughton Memorial Park in Amory with pallbearers Brady Childers, Jake Childers, Ethan Childers, Cole Childers, Luke Summerford, Conner Merritt, and Shane Childers. Visitation for family and friends will be held from1:30 pm until the service hour at the funeral home in Amory.
