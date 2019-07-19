Amanda Lucille "Mandy" Lowder, 41, passed away on July 6, 2019 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Amanda is the daughter of Mary Moore of Amory and the late Tommy Woodham of Gattman, MS. She graduated with honors in 1996 from Hatley High School. Amanda continued her education at Itawamba Community College and later at East Mississippi Community College, where she received her Nursing degree. Amanda worked many years as a nurse at Gilmore Memorial Hospital in Amory; Golden Living Nursing Home in Amory; and Sunset Manor Nursing Home in Vernon, Alabama; before becoming disabled. As a youngster growing up in the Gattman/Greenwood Springs area, Amanda enjoyed swimming in the area rivers, participating in various sports activities, beauty pageants, and attending New Center Point Baptist Church. She is survived by her sons, Logan Hall and Luke Hall; her husband, Justin Lowder, of Kenosha, Wis.; her mother, Mary Moore (David) of Amory; and her brothers, Lee Woodham (Tammy) and Cory Woodham (Michelle), also of Amory. Amanda was preceded in death by her father, Tommy Lee Woodham of Gattman; her paternal grandfather, Wallace Woodham of Sulligent, Ala.; her maternal grandmother, Madilene Camp Knight; and her maternal great-grandmother, Dora Puckett Camp. A Celebration of Life Service for Mandy will be at 2:00 PM, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the New Life Tabernacle Church. Bro. Joe C. Camp will be officiating. Burial will follow in Blaylock Cemetery. Visitation for Mandy will be on Saturday from 1:00 until the service time at the church. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
88°
Partly Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Isolated thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Tonight
Isolated thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: July 19, 2019 @ 6:18 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.