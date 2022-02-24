Verda M. Harvell Lowe, of Memphis, TN transitioned this life February 19th, 2022. She was born in Baldwyn, MS to the late Lucian and Georgia Harvell. Verda attended Baldwyn Colored School. She continued her post-secondary education at Mississippi Industrial College in Holly Springs, MS, and earned her degree in education. She served as an educator in Olive Branch, MS, Richmond, VA, Hopkinsville, KY, and until her retirement Tunica County School district . At a young age Verda professed her faith in Christ at Sandhill Baptist Church in Baldwyn, MS. She was united in holy matrimony to Reverend Wesley Lowe. This union was blessed with two children. Reverend Lowe preceded her in his death on April 2, 2014. Verda was an active member of Pillow Street C.M.E Church in Memphis, TN. She loved children, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren who were reared in her home (Lakisha Davis, Julius Rix - Davis, Jasmine Denton, Cheyenne and Edrese Poole, Jalen, Jai'lona, and Warren Denton, III). She leaves to cherish her memories: Her children Wendy Deloach (Dennis) of Memphis, TN; Thaddeus Lowe (Barbara) of Bartlett, TN; grandchildren Lakisha Davis of Memphis, TN; Jasmine Denton (Warren), of Denton, TX; Kyla Lowe of Bartlett, TN, and Eric Lowe of Southaven, MS. Great grandchildren, Cheyenne and Edrese Poole Jr. of Memphis, TN; Jalen, Jai'lona, and Warren Denton III, of Denton, TX; three sisters, Mary Catherine Smith (Cleavon, SR), of Baldwyn, MS; Judy Harris of Grenada, MS; and Barbara Harvell of Memphis, TN; brother-in-law, Joseph Lowe of Lewisbury, TN; sister-in-laws, Sharon Davis (Crandell) of Tupelo, MS; Gernorise Curry of Bellview, NE; , Cornelius Williams of Lewisburg, TN, Janie Lowe of New Albany, MS, Helen Lowe of Baldwyn, MS and Beatrice Lowe of Baldwyn,MS: special nephew Cephus Coleman, III; and a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Verda was preceded in death by her parents, husband , sisters Ester Coleman and Jeannie Harvell; brother James Milton Harvell (Martha Helen); grandson, Julius Rix-Davis; niece, Tonya Harris; and brother-in-laws, Tommy Harris and Cephus C. Coleman, Jr. Visitation will be Saturday, February 26, 2022 from 11a.m. until 12 p.m. and funeral service will begin at 12:30 p.m . Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.coml
