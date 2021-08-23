Bonnie Ruth Welch Lower, 75, passed away peacefully August 20, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her family. A Memorial Service honoring the life of Mrs. Lower will be held at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mrs. Lower was born July 31, 1946 in Tippah County to the late Charlie and Mamie Brotherton Welch. She received her education from Falkner High School and was a homemaker through out most of her life. Crafts, flowers, cooking, sewing, karaoke parties, and weekly trips to Costco were some of Mrs. Lower's favorite past times. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother who found pleasure in sharing time with her cats, family and especially her much adored grandchildren. Blessed with a loving family, memories will be shared by her husband of 18 years, Bill Lower, two daughters, Sandy Wilbanks(Michael Antle) of Olive Branch and Beverly Gaillard(John) of Tiplersville, one son, Brian Wilbanks(April) of Walnut, one step daughter, Amy Walsh(Dave) of New Jersey, one step son, William Lower III(Lauren) of Pennsylvania, two sisters, Marie Lence of Ripley and Carolyn Barkley(Ricky) of Grand Bay, AL, and five wonderful grandchildren, Landon, Logan, Chloe, Laken, and Remy Ann. She is proceeded in death by one brother, Milton Welch. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Mrs. Lowers family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
