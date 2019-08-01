Vivian Ernestine Lowery, age 86, of Burton, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at her home. She was born February 9, 1933 to Ernest White and Estell Taylor White. She was a member of Forked Oak Baptist Church and was a founding member of the Burton Fire Department. She is survived by her son, Glenn Cunningham (Carla) of Burton; step daughter, Robbie Lowery; special niece, Toni Deaton; two grandchildren, Haley Barnes (Jesse) and Holly Mullins (Dennis); and three sisters, Clarine McCoy of Tupelo, Vera Reason of Memphis, TN and Stella Faye Thompson (Kenneth) of Verona. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Cunningham and her second husband, Robert Lowery; one brother, Melvin White and one sister, Zelma Butler. Visitation will be Friday, August 2, 2019 from 5-8 at McMillan Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 12-2 on Saturday. A Celebration of life will be Friday, August 3, 2019 at 2:00PM at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Rick Johnson officiating and her nephew Dale White delivering the eulogy. Burial will be in Little Brown Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com
