Freeda Kay Lowery, 70, passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. She was born June 3, 1951, to Harmon and Sarah Lowery. She was a member of Thrasher Methodist Church. She worked for ITT for 15+ years and sold insurance for United Insurance. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. A Celebration of Life service will be at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Mark McCoy officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery. She is survived by one daughter, Christy Lowery; one brother, Ed Lowery; three special friends, Polly Garrett, Patsy McMillian and Linda Scott; and a host of other relatives. She was preceded in death by husband Kenneth Cagle; her parents; one brother, Freeman Lowery; and two sisters, Sarah Gail Murphy and Margaret Ann Lowery. Pallbearers are Eddie Lowery, Bobby Lowery, Timmy Lowery and Tony Murphy. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.