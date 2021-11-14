Freeda Kay Lowery, 70, passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. She was born June 3, 1951, to Harmon and Sarah Lowery. She was a member of Thrasher Methodist Church. She worked for ITT for 15+ years and sold insurance for United Insurance. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. A Celebration of Life service will be at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Mark McCoy officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery. She is survived by one daughter, Christy Lowery; one brother, Ed Lowery; three special friends, Polly Garrett, Patsy McMillian and Linda Scott; and a host of other relatives. She was preceded in death by husband Kenneth Cagle; her parents; one brother, Freeman Lowery; and two sisters, Sarah Gail Murphy and Margaret Ann Lowery. Pallbearers are Eddie Lowery, Bobby Lowery, Timmy Lowery and Tony Murphy. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.

