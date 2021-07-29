Shirley Ann Thompson Lowry of Pontotoc, went to be with her Savior and Lord on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. She was the only child of the late Loyd and Earline West Thompson. She graduated from Algoma High School in 1954 as valedictorian and attended Itawamba Jr. College. She married the love of her life, Carl C. Lowry, on April 4, 1959. Shirley was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Pontotoc, where she taught Church Training Union, Girls in Action and served on various committees in her younger years. She was a faithful prayer warrior for her family and her friends. She retired from First National Bank in 1999 after 18 years as secretary. She was previously employed as bookkeeper at Houston Public Schools and Three Rivers PPD. After retiring Shirley enjoyed attending antique auctions and estate sales. She loved her family and enjoyed spending quality time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There will be a private graveside service for the immediate family. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include her daughter, Beth Greenhill (William); her son, Mark Lowry (Stacey); seven grandchildren, Collyn Greenhill Morgan, Micah Greenhill (Emily), Noah Greenhill, Samuel Greenhill, Cara Lowry, Laina Lowry and Andrew Lowry and two great-grandchildren, Anderson and Corrie Morgan. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 59 years. Memorials may be sent to Living Water Fund, First Baptist Church, 31 W. Washington Street, Pontotoc, MS 38863. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.