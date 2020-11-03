Alice Ann Cordell Loyd crossed the chilling waters of Jordan at the age of 77 on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. A lady of quick wit, a contagious laugher and all around jovial personality, Alice Ann left this world a better place because of her gusto for life and her strong love of her family and countless friends. She loved a good practical joke, spoke her mind and issued opinions no matter the circumstances, and her strong will allowed her the privilege of giving orders like a drill sergeant. Alice Ann loved the outdoors, gardening, fishing, and reading. Through all, she had the sweetest disposition of most anyone and shared that joy gleefully with family and friends. Born on July 18, 1938 to the late Grover T. Cordell and Minnie Guin Cordell west of Shannon, she lived her entire life within 400 yards of her birthplace. She attended the public schools in Shannon and Shannon High School. She and Cecil Wayne Loyd married on Sept. 17, 1955; he died on Feb. 2, 2013. Other than spending a great deal of time with Cecil on the Loyd Family Farm, she worked many years as an Echo Technician for Cardiology Associates of Tupelo. She loved her children and grandchildren but was crazy about her great-grandchildren. Alice Ann was a much beloved, longtime member of the Shannon United Methodist Church. A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with her pastor, Rev. Ed Temple, and former pastor, Rev. Chad Bowen, officiating. Private burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery west of Shannon. Visitation will be from 1 PM-service time Thursday only at Holland-Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to be serving lifelong friends. Alice Ann is survived by her daughter, Jeanie Loyd Dale and husband, David of the Wren Community in Monroe County; six grandchildren, David B. Dale, III (Sarah), Charlotte June Dale, Ivy Louise Dale, Alice Jordan Dale, McKenzie Lee McMullen (Andy) and Will Hampton (Laine Dulaney Hampton); her great-grandchildren, Carley Madison Barnes, Braden Lee Barnes and Ashton Jolee Barnes, Cecil Loyd Hampton, Coty Ray Hampton, Mollie Jo-Lynn Hampton and another little Hampton on the way expected June 7, 2021; and a sister, Sherry Mitchell and her daughter, Kim Fannon. She was predeceased by her parents; a daughter, Pam Loyd Hampton in 2007; a brother, Jerry Cordell; and her in laws, Cecil C. Loyd and Addie P. Loyd. Memorials may be made to Shannon United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 1, Shannon, MS 38868. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming at 2 PM Thursday and will be permanently archived thereafter.
