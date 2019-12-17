HAMILTON -- Jessie Mae Loyd, 90, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Windsor Place in Columbus. Services will be on Sunday, Dec 22, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Sulphur Springs M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Sat, Dec 21, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen. Burial will follow at Willis Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.