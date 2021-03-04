59, passed away on Tues., Feb. 23, 2021. Jimmie Junior Loyd was born to the late Jimmie Lee McIntosh and Lue Jean Doss on Jan. 16, 1962 in Chickasaw Co. He was a jack of all trades. Jimmie Junior Loyd is survived by his wife Linda Loyd. His mother; Lue Jean Doss. Two daughters; Penny Michele Loyd (Kinya) of Southaven and Angela Monique Stanfield (Roderick) of Okolona. One son; Reginald Lee Loyd of Wren. Two sisters; Mary Garth (Cleveland) of Aberdeen and Chantel Williams (Derrick) of Okolona. Four brothers; Timothy Doss McIntosh (Amanda) of Wren, Derrick Brasher (LaCrecia) of Memphis, Jermaine Young (Leshand) of Tupelo, and Jimmie Lee Williams of Michigan. There are also two grandchildren; Traeshun Lee Loyd and Ameria Berry both of Tupelo. The visitation will be Fri. March 5, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required. The graveside service will be Sat., March 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Blackwood Grove Church Cemetery, located at 3035 Schlicht Rd. in Nettleton with Pastor Preston Everett officiating. We ask that everyone please continue to social distance. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
