James Hershel Lucas, 89, died Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He was born June 27, 1930 in Sulligent, AL to William Roston Lucas and Viola Stanford Lucas. He was a lifelong resident of Monroe County. Mr. Lucas served in the United States Army, the Army Reserve and also in the National Guard. He was a Veteran of the Korean War. He worked as an Inspector for the Mississippi State Highway Department for thirty-four years. He was a Baptist. Services with Military Honors will be Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Robert Moore officiating. Burial will be at Center Hill Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include two daughters Donna Lucas Dillard of Tupelo, MS and Lisa Lucas Johnson (Greg) of Aberdeen; four sons Dwain Lucas (Donna) of Greenwood Springs, MS, Tim Lucas of the Brewer Community, Ricky Lucas (Jan) of Athens, TN and Larry Lucas (Susan) of Saltillo, MS; seven sisters Imogene Olcott of Tucson , Arizona, Rachel Jaudon (Cecil) of Hamilton, MS, Joyce Salomon (Art) of Terry, MS, Betty Cumberland of Ridgeland, MS., Peggy Pouncey (David) of Quito, TN, Rebecca Lucas of Tucson, Arizona, and Diann Wienke (Bill) of Farmington, Conn.; eleven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents , two sisters, Agnes Williams and Laverne Lucas one daughter-in-law Mickey Lucas and a son-in-law Mike Dillard. Pallbearers will be grandsons. Visitation will be Friday, January 3, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
57°
Rain
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Rain. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible..
Tonight
Rain. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Updated: January 2, 2020 @ 5:19 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.