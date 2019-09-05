TISHOMINGO, MS -- Jessie Merlin Lucas, 71, passed away Thursday, September 05, 2019, at his residence in Tishomingo, MS. There will be no services. Visitation will be on Friday, September 6, 5-7 p.m. at Old Union Baptist Church, Belmont, MS. Burial will follow at Ridge Cemetery, Golden, MS.

