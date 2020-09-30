BALDWYN -- Willie Floyd Lucas Jr., 69, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, October 2,2020 at 11:00A.M. at Mt Zion Community Church Cemetery,private graveside service for immediate family. Visitation will be on Walk-thru Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Baldwyn. Family and friends may signthe guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.

