Mickey Jean Lucas, 60, died unexpectedly Saturday, November 16, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born in Dallas, Texas July 28, 1959 to William Linal and Doris Jean Presley Willis. She was a 1977 graduate of Mooreville High School and attended Itawamba Community College. On November 13, 1982 she married Tim Lucas. She retired from Action-Lane Industries in 2011 after a stellar 33 year career. Mickey loved sports, was an avid Mississippi State University fan and followed the Atlanta Braves and Dallas Cowboys. She doted over her 5 grandchildren and was a lady of great faith. Survivors include her husband of 37 years, Tim Lucas; daughter, Heather Lucas Presley (Chad) of Guntown; son, Brian Peyton Lucas (Angela) of Nettleton; six grandchildren, Montana Franklin, Preston Gray, David Lucas, Kaylee Lucas, Madison Presley and Nicholas Presley; sister, Barbara Borcicky (Bob) of Auburn; two brothers, Philip Willis (Karen) of Tupelo and Michael Willis (Missie) of Auburn; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Monday, November 18, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring her life will be 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Dr. Gary Gray officiating. Graveside services will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Adam Borcicky, Brady Willis, Cade Willis, Preston Gray, Joseph Dillard, Derek Lucas and Daniel Lucas. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.