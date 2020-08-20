PLANTERSVILLE/TUPELO -- Susan Thomas Lucero, 73, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Nporth Ms Med Center in Tupelo. Services will be on a private day chosen by family at ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER. at associatedfuneral.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.