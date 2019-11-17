Our beloved daughter, mother, sister, grandmother and friend, Patsy Marie Lucius, 60, resident of Walnut, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at her home following a brief illness. Funeral Services remembering the life of Ms. Lucius will be at 2 PM Monday, November 18 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Skippy Rowland officiating. A private family burial will be at a later date. Ms. Lucius was born January 31, 1959 in Clarksdale, the daughter of Martha Faye Clark Fulghum of Pocahontas, TN and the late Greer Lucius. She received her education in the Clarksdale Public School System and was a homemaker throughout her life. A member of Rocky Springs Baptist Church, Ms. Lucius will be remembered for her independence, her enthusiasm and her lively personality. A caregiver who took great joy in helping others, she was devoted to her family and friends. Visitation will be today from 12 Noon until service time at The Ripley Funeral Home. In addition to her mother, those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Cynthia McDonald of Calhoun City, MS, four sons, David Moore (Lisa) of Cumberland Furnace, TN, Greg Leonard (Christina) of Birmingham, AL, Richard Hanks (Christina) and Joey Mahan (Cindy), both of Oxford, four sisters, Linda Burton (Terry) of Sardis, Cathy Dortch (Paul) of Wellborne, FL, Holly Burton of Pocahontas, TN and Cynthia Lynn Lucius of Dickson, TN, one brother, Buster Lucius (Joanne) of Wellborne, FL, fourteen grandchildren, three great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Lucius. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Lucius family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
