Wanda Smith Luck, 63, passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born October 10, 1957 to the late Edward "Buddy" Smith and the late Ruby Lee Blaylock Smith in Tupelo. She was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. She was an LPN for 25 years, working with various local nursing homes before her retirement. Wanda enjoyed watching NASCAR, shopping, and spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. Services will be at 2:00 pm on Monday September 20, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Jarrell, and Bro. Lloyd Minor officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Sunday September 19, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her husband; Bill Luck of Fulton, 2 daughters; Jessica (Donavan) Ziels of Fulton, and Amy (Charles) Plymel of Myrtle, stepchildren; Joey Dunaway, Jamie (Shanna) Dunaway, Wally (Nikki) Dunaway, Robert (Sara) Luck, Amy (Erik) Liljenberg, and William (Denise) Luck, granddaughter; Katelyn Ziels, Bentley Ziels, Kenton Ziels, Riley Plymel, Maci Plymel, Breelyn Plymel, Rivers Plymel, and 2 brothers; Barry (Pauline) Smith, and Mike (Connie) Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents; Edward "Buddy" and Ruby Lee Smith, and a daughter, Misty Dunaway. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.