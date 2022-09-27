Joseph Hugh Luckett Jr. passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022 at the Mississippi State Veterans Home in Oxford. He was 96 years old. Hugh was born August 10, 1926 in Tupelo, the son of Joseph Hugh Luckett and Mamie T. Fewell Luckett. He was a graduate of Central High School in Jackson. A member of the "Greatest Generation," he proudly served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. He later continued his education, earning a bachelor's degree from the University of Mississippi. Upon moving to Tupelo, he met the love of his life, Bea Ann Ruff Luckett. They married in 1956, celebrating 62 years of marriage before her death in 2019. Hugh was self-employed in insurance sale, starting his own agency in 1980. He was first C.L.U. in North Mississippi, serving as the first president of the Life Underwriters Association in 1959. He was also the first inductee into its Hall of Fame. He founded Luckett Insurance Agency and later sold it to J.H. Hutto in 1985. In his leisure time, he enjoyed going to Pickwick Lake and playing tennis. Hugh was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church. Hugh leaves behind two sons, J.H. "Tre" Luckett III, and his wife, Laura of Memphis, Tennessee and Andrew Luckett and his wife, Lacy, of Tupelo; three grandchildren, Drew Luckett, Ann Clark Luckett Bruce, and J.H. "Jay" Luckett; two sisters, Elizabeth Luckett Simmons of Jackson and Mary Semmes Luckett Wright of Atlanta, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife. A memorial service honoring Hugh's memory will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 29, 2022 with Rev. Dr. Ron Richardson officiating. Private family burial will follow at Tupelo Memorial Park. Pegues Funeral Directors has been entrusted with the arrangements. Honorary Pallbearers will be James Williams, Piggy Caldwell, Jim Diffee, Haywood Washburn, Tom Nelson, Bubba Nash, and Judge Glen Davidson. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the Lee County Library, 219 North Madison, Tupelo MS 38804; The Gumtree Museum of Art, 211 West Main Street, Tupelo MS 38804; First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 1725, Tupelo, MS 38802; or the Gallilee Church of God in Christ, 104 Hunters Pointe Ct., Clinton MS 39056 Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
