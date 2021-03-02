Melvin Luellen, 58, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch. Private Graveside . Services will be on Saturday March 6, 2021 at Kimbrough Chapel Cemetery Lamar, MS. Visitation will be on Friday March 5, 2021 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.

