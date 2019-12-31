Sheila Lynn Luff, 62, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, at her home in Hills Chapel. She was born in Waukegan, IL, on October 13, 1957, to George Edward Reynolds and Phyllis Ann Rose. She enjoyed decorating, horseback riding, motorcycling, and gardening. She was an animal lover and operated the animal shelter in Booneville for three years. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. Funeral services will be Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Mark McCoy officiating. Visitation will start at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens in Fulton, Ms. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her husband, Michael Larry Luff, whom she married on August 9, 2000; two sons, Chanse Rice (Kelly) of Gainesboro, TN, and Glenn Luff (Leah) of Waukegan, IL; five daughters, Jamie Calley (Jason) of Marietta, Wendi Hall of Collierville, TN, Elizabeth Dunaway (Tyler) of Sparta, TN, Danielle Luff (Adam) of Wadsworth, IL, and Heather Luff of Gurnee, IL; father, George Reynolds (Trudy) of Oxford; mother, Phyllis Bynum of Fulton; a sister, Julie White (Ron) of Jonesboro, IL; grandchildren, Kelsie Mink (Tanner), Drew Yates, Dakota Luff, Gracie Yates, Emma Lee Luff, Isabell Hall, Emily Kuhns, Jake Rice, Troy Dunaway, and Jack Rice; one great-grandchild, Briar Mink; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by a brother, Mark Reynolds and nephew, Brion Bromead. Pallbearers will be Jason Calley, Drew Yates, Tanner Mink, Jordan Reynolds, Tyler Dunaway, and Glenn Luff. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
