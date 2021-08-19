Billy Durance Luker, 72, passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at his residence in Aberdeen. He was born on September 19, 1948 to Melvin Durance Luker and Louise Posey Luker in Atmore, Alabama. Billy was a mechanic in the trucking business and also was an oilfield welder. He enjoyed fishing but most of all his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Survivors include seven sons, Leroy Schrock (Debbie), Marvin Schrock (Josephine), Ralph Schrock (Gail), Floyd Schrock (Regina), Jimmy Schrock (Elizabeth), Melvin Luker (Tina) and Wayne Luker (Amanda); six daughters, Frances Lee (David), Viola Vasser, Evelyn Luker (Edward), Maretta Lee (Nathan), Cora Clark (Ricky) and Lisa Hoover (Doyle); 43 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren; five brothers, Charles Luker, Phillip Luker, Joe Luker, Edward Luker and Chester Luker; six sisters, Helen Lee, Wanda Faye Schrock, Bonnie Sue Luker, Judy Elaine Wise, Nadine Posey, Roxy Luker; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Billy is preceded in death by his wife, Geneva; parents, Melvin and Louise Luker; brothers, Tim and Mike Luker. A graveside Service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the Luker Lee Cemetery in Aberdeen with Bro. Levi Lee officiating. A wake will be held from Thursday evening until the service time on Saturday at the home of David and Frances Lee, 20723 Egypt Rd Aberdeen, MS 39730. The funeral procession from the home of David Lee will depart for the Luker Lee Cemetery at 2 PM on Saturday.
