Braxton Asher Luker, age 5 1/2 weeks old, died Monday, January 4, 2021 at his residence in Aberdeen. He was born November 28, 2020 to Ervin Durance Luker and Hannah Luker in Amory, MS.
A graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 8, 2021 at Menonite Christian Cemetery with Bro. David Lee officiating. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen is in charge of services.
Survivors include his parents, Ervin and Hannah Luker of Aberdeen, MS; two brothers, Cheyenne Kordell Luker and Brentley Atticus Luker; grandparents, Steven and Arleen Luker of Aberdeen, MS and Frank Luker of Virginia, and Phyllis Luker of Aberdeen, MS; Great Grandparents, George and Lena Luker of Aberdeen, MS and Robert and Susan Luker of Aberdeen, MS; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Preceded in death by great grandparents, Noah and Amanda Lee.
