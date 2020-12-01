Michael Luker, 58, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Focuscare Facility in Baytown. Services will be on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at the home of Frances and David Lee. Visitation will be on 12 p.m. until service time at the home of Frances and David Lee. Burial will follow at Luker-Lee Cemetery.

