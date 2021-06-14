Robert Earl Lumsden, 89, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021. Mr. Lumsden was born September 8, 1931, in Dewitt, Arkansas, to the late Walter and Luella Lumsden. He received his Bachelor's degree in Business from Arkansas Tech University. Mr. Lumsden served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Enterprise during the Korean War. In 1957, he married Nancy Bland from Fort Smith, Arkansas. He moved to Tupelo to open Lee County Tire Company and operated it until 1990. In addition to his parents; Mr. Lumsden was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Lumsden; brothers, Oliver Lumsden, Avery Lumsden, and John Lumsden; and sisters, Alice Brown and Edith Smith. He is survived by his children, Chris Lumsden (Ginger) of Tupelo, Ben Lumsden (Carol) of Abbeville and Jay Keim (Richard) of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; his grandchild Drew Lumsden (Alison) of Tupelo and two great-granddaughters, Lilly and Elizabeth Lumsden. Private family services honoring Mr. Lumsden's life will be held. Memorials may be made to the Tupelo Lee Humane Society, P.O. Box 2143, Tupelo, MS 38803. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.