Gabriel Endy Luna, 44, resident of Ashland, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis following a brief illness. A Graveside Service will be at 2 PM Thursday, March 18 at Pine Grove Cemetery in Benton County with Bro. Randy Hamilton officiating. Arrangements will be provided by Ripley Funeral Home. Born May 8, 1976 in San Antonio, TX, Endy is the son of Raymond Fray Luna of Hickory Flat and the late Dana Saxon Luna. He received his education in the Benton County Public School System and was employed as a custom wood worker in Collierville. In addition to his father, survivors include his wife, Christine Wright Luna of Ashland and three brothers, Robert Luna of San Antonio, TX, Ransy Luna of Caldonia, MS and Joseph Luna of Ripley. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Luna family at ripleyfunrealhome.com
