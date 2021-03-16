Gabriel Endy Luna, 44, passed away Monday, March 08, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Graveside Service will be Thursday, March 18 at 2 PM at Pine Grove Cemetery in Benton County.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.