Tracey Susan Luna, 58, life-long resident of Ripley, passed away Monday morning, July 26, 2021 at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley. Funeral Services honoring the life of Tracey will be at 1 PM Wednesday, July 28 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in Tippah Memorial Gardens. Tracey was born March 22, 1963 in Ripley, the daughter of the late James Allen and Melba Rutledge Luna. She was a graduate of Ripley High School and was employed with Tippah County Hospital for 18 years. Tracey will be remembered for her love of riding 4-wheelers, grilling, eating out and watching her favorite television programs, "Golden Girls" and "Mom". "We are here to celebrate your life- And the measure of its worth- And every single life you touched-While you were on this earth. We wish to pay our last respects. That's why we are all here- To thank you for your friendship and all the memories we hold dear. It's been a privilege to have known you. We were family, not just friends, And we will carry you in spirit-Until we meet up once again." Visitation will be today from 11 AM to 1 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Those left to share memories include two aunts, Elois Lineville of Ripley and Linda Burks (Sid) of Dumas, a host of cousins and many friends. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Tracey's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
