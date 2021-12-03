David Denton Lundy, 91, of Mooreville, Mississippi, passed away on December 2, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was a patient and caring husband, father, grandfather, and uncle with a kind heart and a quick, dry wit. David was born October 9, 1930 in Marion County, Alabama to James Albert and Sarah Isabella (Lewis) Lundy. As a young man he moved to northern Illinois, where he raised a family while working for Johns Manville in Waukegan. He volunteered for over 14 years at the Winthrop Harbor fire department and always enjoyed his vegetable garden. After retiring he moved back to the Tupelo area to be close to his loved ones. He married Gola Mills Barnes and became an active member of Allen's United Methodist church. He enjoyed many good years of retirement. He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Gola; daughters, Diane Neiweem and Debbie (Rick) Leech; stepdaughter Melissa (Terry) Stephens; grandchildren, Corrie (Eric Lee) Leech, Andrew Denton Leech, Ben Leech, James Neiweem, Julia Neiweem, and Jessica Andrews; great-granddaughters Yuna and Yujin Lee; sister Ella Mae (Thomas) Vaughan; brother-in-law Odean Mills, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Gertrude (Knox) Johnson, Audrey (Marcus) Mars, James Danielee (Dorothy Faye) Lundy, and Letha Mills. David's grandchildren will honor him as pallbearers. A special thanks to Kimberly, Brandy, and Aston of Halcyon Hospice for their professional and compassionate care over the past six months.. Funeral service will be 11:00 Monday, December 6, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Russell Fletcher and Bro. Wes Stephens officiating. A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 5, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be at Cooper Cemetery in Bexar, AL. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. https://www.sanctuaryhospicehouse.com/
