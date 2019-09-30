Mary Charlene Gilliland Lusby, 80, passed away on September 27, 2019, at NMMC, Amory. Born on May 23, 1939, in Sulligent, AL, she was a daughter of the late Audie and Linnie Marie Finch Perry. She lived with her family in Greenwood Springs, MS, where she attended school until she married the late Verlon Gilliland. In the late 60's, she met the love of her life, Turner Lusby. They were married on January 6, 1969, and spent the rest of her life with him until his death in 2017. They were residents of Diversicare of Amory. She is survived by one brother, Arnold Stanford, Grenada, MS; one sister, Shirley P. Cassidy, Columbus, OH; and many nieces and nephews. She had several special friends, along with some of the residents and staff of Diversicare, where she was known as "Momma." She and Turner let Cross Bound Church in Smithville use their home in Amory as a Summer Mission house, where numerous young adults were taught and trained to spread the Gospel in that neighborhood. Through that, a deep relationship formed, allowing CBC to love and help care for her until her death. Her Memorial Service will be held at 5:30 PM, Wednesday, October 2 at Diversicare of Amory with Bro. Kevin Crook officiating. Memorials are requested to Cross Bound Church, 60026 FB Boozer Lane, Smithville, MS 38870. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
