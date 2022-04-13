Mrs. Geneva Luster, age 77 was born in Walnut, MS on December 18th, 1944, to the late Henry Bell and Gennive Bell. She departed this life on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth, MS. At an early age she joined Macedonia MBC in Walnut, MS. She was married to the late O.W. Luster and to this union one child was born. She leaves to morn her passing, one daughter; Linda Sue (T.J) Johnson of Tiplersville, MS. Two sisters; Helen Luster of Tiplersville, MS and Bobbie Sue (Eward) Bell of Ripley, MS. One brother; Jerry Bell of Walnut, MS and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by five brothers, two sisters and one grandson: DeOwen Luster. Visitation will be Thursday, April 14, 2022, from 12p-5p at Foster and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Ripley, MS. Funeral service will be Friday, April 15, 2022, 12pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state one hour prior to funeral service at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Ruckersville Cemetery, Falkner, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
