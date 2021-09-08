Hattie Jane Luster, age 55, was born on December 19, 1965 in Starkville, MS to the late Robert Rainer, Sr and late Orene Peterson Cook. She departed this life on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 peacefully in her home. She professed a hope in Christ at a early age and joined Bethlehem MBC in Falkner, MS and later joined First Evangelistical Baptist Church in Ripley, MS and remained a active member until her death. She graduated from Falkner High School and then furthered her education and graduated from Northeast MS Community College and worked as preschool teacher for many years. She is survived by her husband Mycle Luster, three daughters; Anissa Rainer, Carissa Rainer and Jessica Rainer all of Tiplersville, MS. Four sisters; Darlene Rainer of Tiplersville, MS, Maryleen Prather Morgan of Ripley, MS, Michelle (Ronald) Rutherford of Blue Mountain, MS and Latricia Cook of Tiplersville, MS and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 from 12p-8p at Foster & Son Funeral Home Chapel in Ripley, MS with the family present from 6p-8p. A funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at 11am at Bethlehem MBC in Falkner, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the church. Interment will follow at Ruckersville Cemetery, Falkner, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.