Mr. Jessie James Luster, age 63, was born October 21, 1959, to the late Mr. Eules and the late Rosie Mae Luster. He departed this life on January 27, 2022, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley, MS. He joined Macedonia MBC in Walnut, MS. He leaves to cherish his memories, his girlfriend, Marie Blake. Three stepchildren: Andre Thomas of Toledo, OH, Monica Thomas of Nashville, TN and Jeremey Campbell of Middleton, TN. Ten grandchildren, three brothers: William (Cheryl) Luster, Billy Ray (Renae) Luster and R.L (Linda) Luster all of Tiplersville, MS, one half-sister, Laura Lea McKenzie of New Albany, MS and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Foster & Son Funeral Home, Ripley, MS from 12p-7p with the family present from 5p-7p. Graveside service will be Friday, February 4, 2022, at 2p at Ball Hill Cemetery, Tiplersville, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
