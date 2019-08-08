Shirley Ann (Mullins) Luster, 56, was born on March 5, 1963 to the late Horace and Katherine (Johnson) Mullins of Ashland, MS. Mrs. Shirley married Bobby Wayne Luster and to this union four children were born. She departed her earthly life on August 6, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. She leaves to cherish her memories: one daughter, Casey (Olalekan) Adeleke of Indianapolis, IN; two sons, Stacy (Peggy) Luster and Tony Luster both of Ripley, MS; four grandchildren: Alexus Johnson, Johnathan Luster, Charity Luster, and Leon Luster; three sisters: Mary Jean, Ruby Knox, and Annie Jean Mullins; four brothers: Horace, John, Sammie, and Robert Mullins; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 from 12:00 noon-6:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS. Service will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Ripley, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Hopkins Cemetery in Walnut, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
