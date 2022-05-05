Reba Faye Sappington Luther passed away May 5, 2022 at the Tupelo Nursing and Rehab at the age of 90. The daughter of Wylie and Blanche Cobb Sappington, she was born December 17, 1931. Reba was the widow of Lamar Luther and they enjoyed nearly 50 years together and made their home in Nettleton. She was a member of Emmanuel Assembly of God. Reba and Lamar were known in the community for their vegetable gardening, especially their prize tomatoes which they sold to local vegetable stands. She also loved to read, study her Bible, and needlework. Reba leaves behind four siblings, Dale Wood of New Albany, Wylie Sappington of Blue Mountain, Iva Boothe of Ripley, and Jerry Sappington (Julie) of Olive Branch; a special niece and caregiver, Carol Sappington Robbins of Sherman; and a multitude of nieces, nephews, and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; and six siblings, Ellie Denton, Dewayne Sappington, Betty Jo Hale, Kenny Sappington, Dr. James Sappington, and Donald Sappington. Visitation will be 2 until 3 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022 W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services will follow at 3 p.m. at the Jefferson Street Chapel. While all services will conclude at the funeral home, burial will be in Blue Mountain Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Emmanuel Assembly of God, PO Box 305, Nettleton, MS 38858. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
