TIPPAH COUNTY -- Roy Wayne Luttell, Sr, 71, passed away Monday, September 07, 2020, at his residence in Ripley. Services will be on Graveside Service will be at 10 AM Thursday, September 10 at Anticoh Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 9 from 5 PM to 8 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home.

