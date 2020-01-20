TIPPAH COUNTY -- Robert Dewayne Luttrell, 43, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Regional One Medical Center in Memphis. Services will be on Wednesday, January 22 at 2 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 21 from 5 PM to 9 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Anitoch Cemetery.

