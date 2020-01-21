Robert Dewayne Luttrell, 43, resident of the Tiplesville Community and beloved son, father, uncle and friend, passed away Sunday morning, January 19, 2020 at Regional One Medical Center in Memphis. Funeral Services remembering the life of Robert will be at 2 PM Tuesday, January 22 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Travis Bates and Bro. Tim Hall officiating. Burial will follow in Antioch Cemetery near Ripley. Robert was born August 15, 1976 in Ripley, the son of Roy Wayne Luttrell, Sr. and the late Corliss Whaley Luttrell. He received his education at Ripley High School and was employed as a truck operator for companies that included B & B Concrete, Inc and Big M Trucking. A Christian and lifelong resident of Tippah County, Robert was an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing, coon hunting and deer hunting. Known for his sense of humor, he will be remembered for the love of his family and his friends. His pleasures included watching wrestling on television and NASCAR that included his favorite driver, #24 Jeff Gordon. Visitation will continue today until service time at The Ripley Funeral Home. In addition to his father, memories will be shared by two daughters, Anna Luttrell and Montanna "Gabby" Luttrell, both of Tiplersville, one son, Johnathan Luttrell of Ripley, two special friends, Justin Gross (Randa) and Tommy-Joe Lindsey, two nieces and a nephew. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Jasmine Luttrell, one brother, Roy W. Luttrell, Jr. and a special uncle, R.C. Whaley. The family request that memorials by directed to LeBonheur's Children Hospital, 848 Adams Ave., Memphis, TN 38103 The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Robert's family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com
