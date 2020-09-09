Roy Wayne Luttrell, Sr., 71, resident of Ripley and proud United States Marine Veteran, passed away in the comfort of his home on Monday, September 7, 2020 following an extended illness. A Graveside Service honoring the life of Mr. Luttrell will be at 10 AM Thursday, September 10 in Antioch Cemetery near Ripley. Bro. Warren Harrell will be the officiating minister. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Luttrell was born July 29, 1949 in Nesbit, MS, the son of the late Argie and Jessie Inez Luttrell. He received his education in the Nesbit Public School System and was married to the former Corrliss Ann Lindsey who preceded him in death on December 25, 2014. A Christian, Mr. Luttrell proudly served his country in the United States Marines during the Vietnam War. He moved to Tippah County 45 years ago and was a valued employee of Butch Davis Chevrolet in Ripley for over 30 years before retiring. Mr. Luttrell had a passion for watching Westerns on television, enjoyed wrestling and trips to Tunica. The family appreciates your prayers as the say goodbye to someone they loved deeply. Those left to share memories include three grandchildren, Johnathan, Gabby and Anna Luttrell, two sisters, Kathy Stewart and Martha Perkins and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, he was also preceded in death by his sons, Roy Luttrell, Jr. and Robert Luttrell, a granddaughter, Jasmine Luttrell, two sisters, Shirley Elam and Debra Jo Britt and two brothers, Billy and Jimmy Luttrell. The American flag at The Ripley Funeral Home entrance honors Mr. Luttrell and all veterans for their service to our country...GOD BLESS AMERICA!!! The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Luttrell family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
